Feds Say Ex-Braskem CEO Can't Cite Virus For Early Release

By Ivan Moreno (March 11, 2022, 2:14 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors are opposing former Braskem CEO Jose Carlos Grubisich's bid to be released early from his 20-month sentence, telling a Brooklyn judge an early release would send the message Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations "receive lenient treatment." Prosecutors gave little weight to Grubisich's argument that his age, 64, and medical conditions make him vulnerable to COVID-19 and thus eligible for compassionate release, noting that the former executive is vaccinated and boosted. "To release the defendant – who was only recently sentenced and has served not even half his term of incarceration – would neither promote respect for the law nor...

