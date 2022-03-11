DC Circ. Says FERC Shirked Mass. Pipeline Climate Review

By Keith Goldberg (March 11, 2022, 8:15 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit said Friday the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission must review the downstream greenhouse gas emissions impacts of a Massachusetts pipeline upgrade, the latest court ruling that dings the agency for performing inadequate climate change reviews of gas infrastructure projects. While an appeals court panel didn't vacate FERC's 2019 approval of a Kinder Morgan project to upgrade its Tennessee Gas pipeline system, it said the agency failed to show why it couldn't gauge the project's downstream impacts. The D.C. Circuit ordered FERC to craft a supplemental environmental assessment to quantify and evaluate the project's downstream GHG emissions or better explain...

