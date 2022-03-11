Texas Justices Won't Hear Paxton's Bid To Exit Fraud Suit

By Michelle Casady (March 11, 2022, 8:42 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday declined to undo an 11-1 en banc ruling from the Fifth Court of Appeals holding that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton can be named as a responsible third party in a securities fraud suit over the alleged mishandled sale of Oklahoma mineral interests. In a list of orders issued by the state's high court, the petition for writ of mandamus that was lodged by Calco Land Development LLC in July was denied without comment. Former state Rep. Byron Cook and Florida businessman Joel Hochberg got the en banc Fifth Court of Appeals to agree in...

