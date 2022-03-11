Cannabis Bill Roundup: Del. Legalization Bill Fails

By Sam Reisman (March 11, 2022, 8:39 PM EST) -- Delaware lawmakers nixed a proposal to legalize adult-use cannabis despite notching majority support in the House of Representatives, while a member of Congress pitched a new bill on Capitol Hill to broaden veterans' access to medical cannabis use. Here are the major legislative moves in cannabis reform from the past week. A Delaware bill to tax and regulate the sale of adult-use cannabis fell two votes short of passage in the state House of Representatives on Thursday. H.B. 305, or the Delaware Marijuana Control Act, won majority support from the chamber with a 23-14 vote, with four abstentions, but required a...

