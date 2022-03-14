New Judge Assigned In Foreign Gov't Bond-Rigging Case

By Ryan Boysen (March 14, 2022, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Investors that accused major banks like Barclays and HSBC of rigging the foreign bond market now have a glimmer of hope at reviving the case, after the New York federal judge who dismissed it recused himself due to a stock ownership conflict and was replaced by a colleague. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni was assigned to the case Friday, and in a brief order filed the same day said she will allow the investors to challenge the 2019 and 2020 rulings by U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos that granted the banks' motions to dismiss. Those rulings were upheld on appeal, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS