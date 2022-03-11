Fed. Circ. Directs Trade Court To Revisit S. Korean Pipe Levies

By Grace Dixon (March 11, 2022, 9:04 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit agreed Friday that the evidence doesn't support a finding that market distortions made South Korean imports of tubes used in oil production cheaper, but it vacated a Court of International Trade order directing the U.S. Department of Commerce to reach this ruling. The decision follows a string of back-and-forth rulings from the CIT and Commerce on anti-dumping duties for Korean producers Nexteel Co. Ltd. and SeAH Steel Corp. under an administrative review of oil country tubular goods imports between September 2015 and August 2015. After pushback from Commerce, the CIT had effectively mandated a finding that subsidies exist...

