Data Co. IQVIA Can't Dispute Trade Secrets Misappropriation

By Craig Clough (March 11, 2022, 10:04 PM EST) -- A California federal judge gave a partial win Thursday to MedImpact in its trade secret suit against data giant IQVIA, finding that an international arbitration ruling already determined an IQVIA unit misappropriated MedImpact's trade secrets in the course of developing an insurance management system.

U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel partially granted MedImpact Healthcare Systems Inc.'s motion for partial summary judgment, finding that IQVIA Holdings Inc. can no longer bring a defense against Defend Trade Secrets Act violations due to the arbitration ruling in MedImpact's favor.

Much of the issue came down to whether the Dubai International Financial Centre-London Court of...

