10th Circ. Tosses Claims Beef Mislabeled As Made In USA

By Mike Curley (March 14, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit has thrown out a pair of suits alleging that beef from Tyson Foods Inc., Cargill Meat Solutions Corp. and others is mislabeled as "Product of the U.S.A.," saying the claims are preempted by federal regulation. In a split opinion filed Friday, the panel majority affirmed the dismissal of suits by Robin G. Thornton and Michael Lucero against Tyson, Cargill, JBS USA Food Co. and National Beef Packing Co. LLC, saying their New Mexico state law claims seek to impose more strict requirements than federal regulations, and thus can't go forward. Thornton, a consumer, and Lucero, a rancher, each...

