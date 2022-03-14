White House Council Eyes Access To Indigenous Sacred Sites

By Joyce Hanson (March 14, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Representatives from eight federal agencies have met with tribal members to discuss how they can protect Indigenous sacred sites and improve their access to them through better interdepartmental collaboration, the leader of the White House Council on Native American Affairs said Monday. The council's executive director, Anthony Morgan Rodman, told Law360 in an interview that the council and high-level representatives with policymaking power from the eight U.S. agencies met March 9 for a "substantive and meaningful dialogue" with tribal leaders and Native Hawaiian organizations to focus on a new interagency initiative to improve the protection of Indigenous sacred sites and access to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS