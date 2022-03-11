Tribe Urges High Court To Deny Review Of Boundary Row

By Joyce Hanson (March 11, 2022, 8:23 PM EST) -- The Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to deny a request by a county in Washington state for a review of a Ninth Circuit decision affirming that a disputed land area lies within the tribe's boundaries. The Yakama Nation asserted Friday that an 1855 treaty between the tribe and the federal government established the boundaries of the Yakama Reservation and said that the Ninth Circuit correctly interpreted the treaty. The tribe urged the U.S. high court to deny Klickitat County's petition for a writ of certiorari, saying the county's arguments are inconsistent and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS