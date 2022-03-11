1899 Ruling Wrongly Used To Nix Train Injury Suit, Panel Says

By Mike Curley (March 11, 2022, 5:01 PM EST) -- A Michigan appeals court has reversed an order dismissing a woman's suit against Grand Trunk Western Railroad Co. over an incident in which her 14-year-old son was hit by a train, saying the trial court judge misinterpreted case law that was more than 120 years old in throwing out the case. In an opinion filed Thursday, the panel said Monica Marion can pursue claims over the injuries to her son, Jacob Marion, as there are questions of fact about whether the train's operators saw her son in time to stop the train and whether the train could have been stopped....

