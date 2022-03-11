FCC Warns Against Fraud In Program Enrollment Tactics

By Christopher Cole (March 11, 2022, 9:10 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission's internal watchdog warned Friday that fraudulent schemes to push people into certain affordable internet programs subsidized by the government may violate federal law, citing instances of providers trying to "strongarm" consumers. In a public advisory, the Office of Inspector General said some companies involved in the Lifeline, Emergency Broadband Benefit and Affordable Connectivity programs have been trying to pad their federal subsidies by coercing customers into adding unwanted services. It's an ongoing problem with FCC programs, the watchdog said. The FCC's Wireline Competition Bureau also announced Friday it was taking further steps to shore up the integrity...

