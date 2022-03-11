NLRB Asks DC Circ. To Back Ruling In 401(k) Match Fight

By Tim Ryan (March 11, 2022, 8:10 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Friday urged the D.C. Circuit to uphold a decision finding a Yellow Pages publisher did not unlawfully alter the 401(k) match for its unionized employees, saying it was obvious the company and union never agreed to a specific match. In the brief the NLRB defended its ruling from August that cleared Thryv Inc. of charges that it matched unionized employees' 401(k) contributions below the 5% threshold it agreed to in a collective bargaining agreement with Communications Workers of America District 4. The board ruled that the match rate was a "drafting error" the union should...

