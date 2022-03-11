Schools End Opioid Claims Against J&J, Distributors

By Emily Field (March 11, 2022, 9:03 PM EST) -- Roughly 40 school districts, largely in Maine, have agreed to end opioid-related claims against Johnson & Johnson following negotiations with the state attorney general to receive a cut of a $26 billion global deal struck in nationwide litigation, an attorney for the schools told Law360 Friday. The $26 billion settlement with the pharmaceutical company and major drug distributors AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp. was finalized in February when the company announced that enough states and local governments had signed on. Select school districts have settled their opioid-related claims against Johnson & Johnson. Schools have sought damages related to special...

