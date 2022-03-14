Sensipar Antitrust Claims Trimmed In Amgen, Teva MDL

By Nadia Dreid (March 14, 2022, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The Delaware federal judge charged with overseeing sprawling multidistrict litigation accusing Amgen and Teva Pharmaceuticals, among others, of hatching an illegal deal to remove a generic calcium control drug off the market has sorted through dozens of claims and decided which ones are fit to proceed. Of the most important to make the cut are the end payor and direct purchasers' Sherman Act claims — specifically the section 1 claims tied to their reverse payment theories, according to the order handed down by U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark on Friday. Other aspects of the drug buyers' Sherman Act claims were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS