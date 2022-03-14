Pa. News Orgs Say County Court Restricts Records Access

By PJ D'Annunzio (March 14, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- The Philadelphia Inquirer and group of Pennsylvania news outlets have filed a federal lawsuit accusing the York County Clerk of Courts of withholding or delaying public access to court records, along with excessively redacting the records the office does release. The York Daily Record, Philadelphia Inquirer, LNP Media Group and radio station WITF filed the suit on Friday, claiming that county clerk Daniel J. Byrnes removed public-access computer terminals from the courthouse and directed his staff to improperly redact information from the court records, in violation of the state and U.S. constitutions. "In York County, Pennsylvania, the public's presumptive constitutional right...

