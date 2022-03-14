Produce Market Forged Certification Awards, Auditor Says

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 14, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT) -- ASI Food Safety LLC resorted to federal court to accuse produce purveyor Krystal Produce of forging ASI's certificates to deceive customers into thinking its products have passed food safety audits. In a 13-page complaint filed Friday in New York federal court, ASI slammed Krystal Produce with counts including false advertising and trademark infringement after a third party asked in 2021 if ASI had ever audited or inspected the produce company's food, providing ASI with a copy of a supposedly forged certificate that included the signature of a former ASI executive. "ASI has never conducted an audit of any of defendant's facilities,...

