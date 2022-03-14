Capital One Wants To Shake Challenge To 401(k) Plan's Fees

By Emily Brill (March 14, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Capital One is looking to escape a proposed class action challenging its 401(k) plan's fees and investments in Virginia federal court, saying the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit doesn't convincingly argue the plan was managed improperly. Capital One Financial Corp. argued in a motion to dismiss filed Friday that the complaint, filed Dec. 31, "rests on a small handful of circumstantial assertions" rather than a fact pattern that gives rise to an inference of plan mismanagement. The proposed class of Capital One 401(k) plan participants, led by former bank employee Raul Morales, failed to compare the challenged investment funds' performance...

