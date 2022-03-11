March Madness Is Back. So Is NCAA Trademark Enforcement

By Zachary Zagger (March 11, 2022, 6:58 PM EST) -- The NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments are set to tip off in what will be the first March Madness in which college athletes can use their publicity rights for profit, adding a new wrinkle to trademark enforcement, NCAA attorney Doug Masters of Loeb & Loeb LLP told Law360. For nearly 20 years, Masters, a managing partner at Loeb & Loeb in Chicago, has been outside counsel to the National Collegiate Athletic Association, an organization known for vigilantly enforcing its slew of trademarks related to its cash-cow basketball tournaments, including "March Madness," "Selection Sunday," "Sweet Sixteen," "Elite Eight" and "Final Four."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS