How A Drug Co.'s Misreporting Earned A Whistleblower $40M

By Al Barbarino (March 14, 2022, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower receiving a more than $40 million cut of the recent $233.7 million settlement between the U.S. Department of Justice and drugmaker Mallinckrodt had flagged his concerns internally, but resigned after lacking "confidence" the company would pay back hundreds of millions in Medicaid rebate underpayments, according to court documents and the tipster's attorneys. James Landolt, a former Mallinckrodt director, resigned in 2017 and filed a qui tam action in 2018 alleging Mallinckrodt ARD LLC knowingly failed to pay the correct rebates for its drug Acthar, an anticonvulsant for children. "It is easy to feel powerless in these types of situations....

