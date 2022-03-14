Marsh McLennan Names GC As Beshar Gets Air Force Job

By Michele Gorman (March 14, 2022, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Marsh McLennan has promoted one of its in-house attorneys to take over for its longtime general counsel, Peter Beshar, following his confirmation as Air Force general counsel, the professional services firm said Friday. Kate Brennan, who for the majority of her career has worked at the New York-based Marsh McLennan and its subsidiaries, has stepped into the role as senior vice president and general counsel. Since June, she has been general counsel at the firm's global insurance brokerage subsidiary, Marsh LLC. Beshar became the top lawyer at the firm in 2004. The company had replaced much of its senior management team after...

