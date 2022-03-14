5th Circ. Denies Texas Atty's Anti-Barratry Law Exemption Bid

By Katie Buehler (March 14, 2022, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A Houston attorney who offered pro bono services to already-represented criminal defendants to help them receive a new court-appointed lawyer isn't shielded from potential prosecution under Texas' anti-barratry law, a Fifth Circuit panel has ruled, denying his bid for a court order protecting him from such charges. In a published opinion issued Friday, a three-judge panel upheld a Southern District of Texas judge's finding Andrew Willey can't enjoin the Harris County District Attorney's Office from filing barratry charges against him. The appellate panel found Texas' state interest in ensuring indigent defendants have reasonably effective assistance of counsel outweighs Willey's purported First...

