Calif. Pols Act Fast To Blunt UC Berkeley Student Cap Ruling

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 14, 2022, 9:49 PM EDT) -- In a lightning-fast response Monday to a recent California high court decision capping enrollment at the University of California, Berkeley, due to student housing shortages, the state legislature passed and Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation extending deadlines for environmental review at the center of the enrollment fight. The governor said he signed the new law to ensure students in the incoming class at UC Berkeley can enroll on campus this fall. "I'm grateful to the legislature for moving quickly on this critical issue — it sends a clear signal that California won't let lawsuits get in the way of the education...

