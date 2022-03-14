Milbank, Kilpatrick Rep ACS Solutions' $133M Bid For Volt

By Charlie Innis (March 14, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- ACS Solutions, a Georgia-based information technology company, offered to buy staffing provider Volt Information Sciences through a subsidiary for nearly $133 million, in a deal guided by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP and Milbank LLP, according to a joint statement Monday. The tender offer calls for Vega Consulting Inc., an IT consulting business owned by ACS Solutions, to buy Volt for $6 per share in cash, which is a 99% premium to the California-headquartered company's closing price on Friday, according to the announcement. The offer's total price comes out to about $132.6 million, based on the number of Volt outstanding shares...

