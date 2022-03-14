Screener Called Key To Tenancy Decision As Trial Opens

By Emma Whitford (March 14, 2022, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Counsel accused a third-party tenant screening company during trial openings Monday of conditioning housing providers to rely on its background check reports to grant or deny tenancies, while SafeRent Solutions argued that its role in the process is limited. At the start of the federal bench trial in Hartford, Eric Dunn of the National Housing Law Project, counsel for Carmen Arroyo and the Connecticut Fair Housing Center, said that property manager WinnResidential used SafeRent's CrimSAFE product "in the manner intended" when it initially rejected Arroyo's son's Artspace Windham tenancy application in April 2016. CrimSAFE's algorithm scrapes a broad range of records...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS