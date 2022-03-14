Fed. Circ. Urged To Reconsider Alsup Unsealing Order Validity

By Adam Lidgett (March 14, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Digital rights advocacy group the Electronic Frontier Foundation wants the full Federal Circuit to rethink a split panel's finding that a California federal judge abused his discretion by allowing the public to view patent licensing information belonging to the private equity firm funding Uniloc's legal war against Apple. The Electronic Frontier Foundation on Friday asked the appellate court for either a panel or an en banc rehearing of a February decision in which a panel majority found that the public has little legal right to see the papery insides of a patent lawsuit. The foundation said that even though "there is...

