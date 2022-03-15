NJ Atty Disbarred For Misappropriating $35K In Escrow Funds

By Nick Muscavage (March 15, 2022, 2:22 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey attorney has been disbarred after ethics officials found she withdrew funds from an escrow account before a real estate closing and failed to timely return the funds after the closing fell through. Ana Ramona Tolentino, whose law offices were based in Jersey City, was disbarred by the New Jersey Supreme Court in an order made public on Friday. The move falls on the heels of a unanimous vote for her disbarment by the state's nine-member Disciplinary Review Board. Ethics officials found that Tolentino repeatedly misled investigators when the state's Office of Attorney Ethics, or OAE, began to examine...

