Loeb & Loeb Adds Ex-Manatt Litigator In LA

By James Mills (March 15, 2022, 9:23 AM EDT) -- Loeb & Loeb LLP has added a Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP litigator as a partner in its Los Angeles office. Lauren Fried, who spent five-and-a-half years at Manatt, has joined the Loeb & Loeb litigation department, the firm announced Monday. She focuses her practice on complex commercial disputes, including copyright litigation and contract disputes. She especially handles case in the entertainment or media fields, particularly law-related cases that can be precedent setting. "Loeb & Loeb's litigation prowess is well-known, and their reputation in the industry is unmatched," Fried said in a statement. "I am excited to roll up my sleeves...

