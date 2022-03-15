Distributor Fights To Keep Ben & Jerry's License In Israel

By Grace Dixon (March 15, 2022, 2:53 PM EDT) -- An Israeli distributor of Ben & Jerry's urged a New Jersey federal judge to bar the ice cream brand from severing a decades-old license agreement while litigation over the decision, issued in response to the distributor's refusal to stop sales in occupied Palestinian territory, plays out. American Quality Products Ltd. and owner Avi A. Zinger sought injunctive relief from the court from Ben & Jerry's and parent company Unilever U.S. Inc.'s July announcement that they would not renew AQP's license to make and sell their products when the agreement expires in December 2022. The decision followed AQP's refusal to stop sales...

