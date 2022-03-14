Ex-NFL Coach In Racial Bias Suit Backs Bill To Ax Forced Arb

By Zachary Zagger (March 14, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on Monday threw his support behind a federal bill that seeks to end forced arbitration in employment disputes, as he fights to keep his lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in the hiring of NFL coaches and executives out of arbitration. Flores, who is now a senior defensive assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers, spoke out in support of H.R. 963, the Forced Arbitration Injustice Repeal Act, which would make pre-dispute arbitration agreements unenforceable in employment, consumer, antitrust and civil rights disputes. "Forced arbitration really is the crux of why all forms of discrimination are so prevalent...

