Judge OKs $264M Deal Ending Mylan EpiPen Price-Hike Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (March 14, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal court has preliminarily approved a $264 million deal that would end claims that Mylan colluded with Pfizer Inc. to obstruct generic versions of the EpiPen, the emergency drug used to treat severe allergic reactions, from entering the market. U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Crabtree on Friday signed off on the deal between health care company Viatris Inc. — formerly known as Mylan — and a certified class of consumers who allegedly overpaid for EpiPen or authorized generic versions. Final approval will have to wait until at least the second half of the year — Judge Crabtree has ordered a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS