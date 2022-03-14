9th Circ. Finds Insurer Off The Hook For Landslide Loss

By Hope Patti (March 14, 2022, 1:51 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit affirmed in an unpublished ruling that a landscaper is not entitled to coverage for two underlying suits brought by California homeowners over a 2019 landslide, saying a policy exclusion bars coverage for losses tied to an earth movement. A California district court correctly ruled that Atain Specialty Insurance Co. had no duty to defend or indemnify JKT Associates Inc. in the underlying suits, and the landscaper owed Atain more than $105,000 in defense costs, a three-judge panel held Friday. Homes damaged after a landslide in 2005. The Ninth Circuit ruled Friday that Atain Specialty Insurance Co. did not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS