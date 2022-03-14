Market 'Doesn't Work That Way,' UnitedHealth, Change Say

By Bryan Koenig (March 14, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealth Group's Optum unit and health care technology outfit Change Healthcare defended their planned $13.8 billion merger Friday against a U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit in D.C. federal court that they said misses a pending fix and misunderstands the market for health insurance claims data processing. In separate answers to the February merger challenge from the DOJ Antitrust Division and the attorneys general of Minnesota and New York, UnitedHealth Group Inc. and Change Healthcare Inc. said they had answers to both parts of the enforcers' merger challenge. To address concerns about combining OptumInsight's Claims Edit System, or CES (which helps health...

