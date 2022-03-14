Mortgage Co. Hit With Shareholder Suit Over Lackluster IPO

By Katryna Perera (March 14, 2022, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Mortgage company loanDepot Inc. was hit with a derivative shareholder suit — the latest in a line of suits against it — in Delaware federal court on Friday over claims the company's executives and directors made false and misleading statements in connection with the company's 2021 initial public offering. Shareholder Tuyet Vu filed his complaint against loanDepot CEO Anthony Hsieh, chief financial officer Patrick Flanagan and five other company directors for breaches of fiduciary duties, unjust enrichment, abuse of control, gross mismanagement and other claims. This suit is the latest filed against the company Vu alleges the defendants made false and...

