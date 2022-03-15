LATAM Airlines Gets OK For Last-Minute $3.7B DIP Deal

By Rick Archer (March 15, 2022, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Tuesday approved a new $3.7 billion financing package for LATAM Airlines Group after counsel for the bankrupt South American air carrier told him it had managed to reach an improved deal with new lenders at the last minute. At a brief virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James L. Garrity Jr. approved the debtor-in-possession financing package LATAM filed Monday, replacing both its DIP agreement, due to mature in three weeks, and a DIP proposal filed last week that creditor groups had decried for excessive costs. The airline filed for Chapter 11 protection in May 2020, saying...

