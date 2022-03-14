Ex-American Apparel CEO Charney's Ch. 11 Stays Calif. Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (March 14, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A personal bankruptcy filing by ex-American Apparel CEO Dov A. Charney has blocked for now a move by hedge fund Standard General LP for appointment of a California Superior Court receiver to further examine alleged "alter ego" financial ties between Charney and other ventures. Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles Judge Monica Bachner issued a stay late Friday, one day after the personal Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by Charney in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California. The bankruptcy filing opened a new chapter and a new front in a long-running multistate and multicourt battle over...

