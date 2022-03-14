UT Austin Must Pay Professor $3M In Pregnancy Bias Suit

By Anne Cullen (March 14, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A federal jury said the University of Texas at Austin owes a professor over $3 million after it found that the school rejected her application for tenure because of her gender and pregnancy. A federal jury awarded an assistant professor more than $3 million after finding that the University of Texas at Austin denied her tenure because she had taken advantage of childbirth and pregnancy benefits offered by the school. (iStock.com/Michał Chodyra) After five days of trial and nearly three years of litigation, the jurors concluded Friday that assistant professor Evdokia Nikolova had proven the school denied her tenure in early 2019 because she's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS