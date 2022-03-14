1st Circ. Won't Pause Puerto Rico Plan For Teachers' Appeal

By Rick Archer (March 14, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has rejected a request by teachers associations to delay the implementation of Puerto Rico's debt restructuring plan while they appeal the changes it will make to public school pensions. In a one-sentence decision Friday, the panel refused to overturn U.S. District Judge Laura Swain's March 3 denial of a motion by the Federacion de Maestros de Puerto Rico and two other educational associations asking her to stay the enforcement of the restructuring plan. In May 2017, a day after several major creditors sued over bond payments, Puerto Rico sought a form of bankruptcy protection and court-supervised restructuring under...

