Congress Sets Aside $450M For Rural Broadband

By Christopher Cole (March 14, 2022, 6:16 PM EDT) -- House and Senate negotiators set aside nearly half a billion dollars to continue funding a U.S. Department of Agriculture program to pay for rural broadband deployment in the newly passed spending bill for the rest of this fiscal year. The $1.5 trillion omnibus package, which covers a dozen annual appropriations bills, provides roughly $450 million for the ReConnect initiative, which began as a pilot program in the USDA's Rural Utilities Service four years ago. The massive spending bill also funds the Federal Communications Commission to the tune of $382 million, an $8 million increase over last year's budget but still falling...

