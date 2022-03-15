J&J Unit Hit With $20M Verdict In Knee Replacement IP Trial

By Rachel Scharf (March 15, 2022, 1:30 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson subsidiary DePuy Synthes must pay a Utah orthopedic surgeon $20 million for willfully infringing his patented knee replacement technique, a Massachusetts federal jury ruled Monday following a three-week trial in Worcester. A panel of eight jurors arrived at the multimillion-dollar verdict after finding DePuy's "balanced sizer" product infringes a device invented by Dr. Gary Lynn Rasmussen for reshaping existing bone and cartilage before a knee replacement surgery. Rasmussen had claimed he and DePuy entered talks in 2012 for the Raynham, Massachusetts-based company to license his technique. Yet after negotiations broke down in 2014, Rasmussen said, DePuy used his...

