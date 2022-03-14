NJ Justices Clear Release Of Internal Affairs Records

By Bill Wichert (March 14, 2022, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court held Monday that law enforcement internal affairs records may be disclosed under the common law even though the state's Open Public Records Act shields them, and signed off on releasing materials related to a probe into an ex-municipal police director accused of making racist and sexist remarks. The state's highest court overturned a state appellate opinion finding that plaintiff Richard Rivera — a policing expert and onetime officer in another Garden State municipality who monitors police departments via records requests — could not obtain those records about former Elizabeth Police Director James Cosgrove under either the...

