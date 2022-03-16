NuVasive Nets $1.15M In Spinal Surgery Patent Trial

By Adam Lidgett (March 16, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury has awarded NuVasive nearly $1.15 million in a spinal surgery system patent fight against Alphatec Holdings Inc. after finding Alphatec infringed various patented claims. According to a Friday verdict sheet — which didn't hit the docket until Tuesday evening — a jury said that NuVasive was owed $228,686 in lost profits and $918,414 in royalty damages. The case involved U.S. Patent Nos. 8,439,832; 7,819,801; and 9,974,531, according to court documents. Alphatec had already been found to have infringed the '832 patent, but the jury found that challenged claims in the '801 and '531 patents were also infringed,...

