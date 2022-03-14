Vanguard Faces Investor Class Action Over 'Massive' Tax Bills

By PJ D'Annunzio (March 14, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Vanguard was sued on Monday by a proposed class of investors who claim that the company grossly violated its fiduciary duties by triggering a huge sell-off of assets in target retirement funds in its attempt to lower fees, leaving some investors with massive tax burdens. The three investors filing the putative class action in Pennsylvania federal court — Valerie M. Verduce, Catherine Day, and Anthony Pollock — allege that investors in "set-it-and-forget-it" funds were forced to sell off as much as 15% of their assets, leaving those with taxable accounts holding the bag. "When these assets were sold, the retail funds...

