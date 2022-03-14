Menu Tech Biz Tries To Latch Onto American Axle Case

By Andrew Karpan (March 14, 2022, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A small California technology company that lost its patent infringement suit against restaurant software company Olo in Delaware federal court is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case or at least coordinate it with American Axle's widely watched high court bid over patent eligibility. The petition, docketed March 10, came in from a familiar party to patent litigants — a company called Ameranth Inc. It's the project of a man named Keith McNally, who had left his job working as a designer for the defense contractor Litton Industries in the 1990s in order to sell technology related to an idea...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS