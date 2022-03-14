Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Orders Expert 'Hot Tub' In Robinhood Outage Suit

By Dean Seal (March 14, 2022, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has ordered experts from both sides in a proposed class action against Robinhood over repeated service outages to meet in June for a concurrent evidentiary hearing otherwise known as a "hot tub."

U.S. District Judge James Donato, who suggested the hot tub approach last month at a class certification hearing between Robinhood users and the embattled stock trading platform, issued an order Friday calling on both parties' economic experts to meet and confer on a joint statement identifying the "top five issues of disagreement" between them.

"Counsel will facilitate the logistics for the meet and confer, but...

