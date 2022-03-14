Ex-Coca-Cola GC Gayton Took Home $11M In 2021

By Michele Gorman (March 14, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Coca-Cola Co. paid former general counsel Bradley Gayton, who resigned suddenly in April and became a consultant to the CEO, about $11 million in 2021, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Friday. Gayton resigned suddenly from the Atlanta-based beverage giant almost a year ago, just months after he received praise from many of his legal peers for launching a strict diversity holdback program with outside counsel that strove to have diverse billing reach a minimum of 50%. When Gayton stepped down, he was appointed as a strategic consultant to Chairman and CEO James Quincey through April 2022. Under...

