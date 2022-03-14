Assange Loses Bid To Take Extradition Battle To Top UK Court

By Richard Crump (March 14, 2022, 7:10 PM GMT) -- Britain's Supreme Court denied WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange permission to appeal his extradition to the U.S., rejecting on Monday his challenge over how the courts should assess foreign assurances a defendant will be treated humanely. The U.K. Supreme Court has dismissed Julian Assange's bid to challenge the High Court's decision to extradite him to the U.S. as his application didn't raise "an arguable point of law." (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) In a brief statement on Twitter, the U.K.'s highest appeals court said his application "does not raise an arguable point of law." This has dealt a major blow to Assange's hope to...

