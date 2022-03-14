Adams And Reese Adds Florida Construction Law Boutique

By Madison Arnold (March 14, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Adams and Reese LLP announced Monday that it is merging with a Tampa-based boutique construction law firm that brings its construction group's headcount to 75 attorneys. The firm said it will be combining with Cotney Construction Law LLP, a full-service legal and consulting firm with 16 attorneys and professionals across the country. The move will strengthen Adams and Reese's abilities in high-stakes commercial disputes and transactions, the firm said. In all, the practice will now have eight Florida Bar-certified construction attorneys as well as two Florida-certified general contractors. Gif Thornton, managing partner of Adams and Reese, told Law360 that growing a...

