Pa. COVID Closures Didn't Give Self-Employed Unemployment

By Matthew Santoni (March 15, 2022, 2:14 PM EDT) -- The owner of a Pennsylvania window-tinting business couldn't claim unemployment benefits for the time his business was shut down by COVID-19 pandemic-related orders because they didn't create a loophole in the state law barring benefits to the self-employed, a Commonwealth Court panel said. Joseph Sindoni, who owns and operates Trek Enterprises with his son as his sole employee, shouldn't have gotten unemployment for the period from late March through early May 2020, since Gov. Tom Wolf's emergency closure of "non-life-sustaining" businesses didn't alter the fact that Sindoni exercised "significant control" over his company, which disqualified him from benefits, the panel determined....

