Stryker Unit Can't Ship Noncompete Fight to NJ, 9th Circ. Says

By Dorothy Atkins (March 14, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit affirmed on Monday a ruling that denied a Stryker subsidiary's bid to enforce a forum-selection provision that would have kicked a former California employee's contract dispute over a noncompete clause to New Jersey, finding that the employee can unilaterally void the provision under Golden State law. In a 25-page opinion, a unanimous three-judge panel held that the trial judge got it right in rejecting efforts by medical device company Howmedica Osteonics Corp. to enforce a forum-selection clause in its employment contract with California-based worker Jonathan L. Waber that would send his lawsuit from California to New Jersey....

